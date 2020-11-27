UrduPoint.com
Police Accused Of Beating Music Producer In France Detained

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Four French police officers were detained for questioning on Friday after a video showed them beating up a black music producer in Paris, sparking outrage from the government and celebrities, a source close to the case told AFP.

The officers, who have been suspended from duty, were being held at the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN), and prosecutors opened an investigation into violence by a person in authority and false testimony, the source said.

More Stories From World

