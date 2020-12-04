The German police have found live ammunition in the car of the man who rammed pedestrians in the city of Trier earlier in the week, the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group reported Friday, citing the law enforcement

On Tuesday, a car drove into the city's pedestrian zone, resulting in five people dead, including a small child, and 18 people injured. The driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, has been apprehended by the police and is currently in custody.

His motivation is yet unknown.

According to Trier police chief Franz-Dieter Anker, the police have not found a weapon that could fire the seized ammunition.

The police also summoned explosives specialists as carton boxes had been found in the vehicle as well. There is still no indication that the suspect had an accomplice.

The police also divulged details of the suspect's arrest: after the ramming he is said to have parked his car, lighted a cigarette and waited for officers near the car, grinning.