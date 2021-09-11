Police Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris

Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police continue in Paris, with the law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police continue in Paris, with the law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The clashes broke out again at Boulevard Poissonniere in the second arrondissement of the French capital.

Protesters threw bottles, trash, chairs at policemen, who used gas in response to these provocations.

Today's demonstration marks the ninth weekend of protests in a row.

In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting from August.