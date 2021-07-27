UrduPoint.com
Polish Navy To Receive Three Miecznik Frigates - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Polish Navy to Receive Three Miecznik Frigates - State Media

The Polish navy will obtain three modern frigate-class Miecznik (Swordfish) warships, the Telewizja Polska channel reported on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Polish navy will obtain three modern frigate-class Miecznik (Swordfish) warships, the Telewizja Polska channel reported on Tuesday.

The contract for new Mieczniks will be signed by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later on Tuesday, making it the largest in the history of Poland's defense industry, the broadcaster said.

The frigates will reportedly be equipped with radar systems as well as artillery and missile weaponry.

The Polish navy currently has two frigates of the Oliver Hazard Perry class, which were previously in the service of the US navy.

