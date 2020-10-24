UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Adding IRGC Cyber Actors To Terrorist Watchlist Over Malicious Activity

Pompeo Says US Adding IRGC Cyber Actors to Terrorist Watchlist Over Malicious Activity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The United States is adding several Iranian cyber actors to its terrorist watchlist for working with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to carry out malicious activity, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We are also adding several cyber actors to our terrorist watch list and databases for their known association with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist, which will effectively prevent those individuals and their families from traveling to the United States," Pompeo said in the statement on Friday.

Pompeo said the cyber actors helped with IRGC cyber operations, but he did not disclose who the individuals are or any specific IRGC operations.

On Thursday, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint advisory warning that Iran is trying to undermine US voters' confidence in the electoral process by spreading disinformation about voter fraud and creating fictitious media sites to spread anti-American propaganda.

On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Iran had obtained voter registration information and had sent emails to intimidate US voters, incite social unrest and damage President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

