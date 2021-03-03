Pope Francis Confirms Papal Visit to Iraq to Start Friday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Pope Francis confirmed on Wednesday that he would start his three-day Papal Trip to Iraq on March 5.

"The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go for a three-day pilgrimage to Iraq. I have wanted to meet the people for a long time who have suffered so much, to meet the martyr church. With other religious leaders we will make another step toward the brotherhood of believers on Abraham's land," the Roman pontiff said during a traditional general audience at the Apostolic Palace library.

Pope urged believers to follow his journey with prayers so that it could be productive.

He also recalled that Pope John Paul II was unable to carry out his plan to visit Iraq, adding that he "cannot disappoint people for the second time".

In early December, the Vatican announced the Papal trip to Iraq from 5-9 March, where he would visit Baghdad, Najaf, Ur ” which is famous as the birthplace of Abraham ” and other cities. In January Pope said that he was not sure whether he would go to Iraq as he had to cancel a number of international visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.