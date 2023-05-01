Power Outage at Manila Airport Causes Flight Cancellations - Airport Management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A power outage at Terminal 3 of the Manila International Airport caused a temporary suspension of its operation and cancellation of almost 50 domestic flights on Monday night, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

"NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) Terminal 3 experienced power outage on or about 0105H today (17:05 GMT Sunday)," the MIAA said on social media.

A total of 48 flights of the Cebu Pacific airline have been canceled, according to the MIAA's statement. The Air Asia Philippines airlines company, in turn, said five of its flights, including two international ones, would be delayed due to the power issues.

The normal operation of Terminal 3 was restored at around 9:30 local time, the statement read.

"Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected," the airport management said.

Earlier in the day, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos urged the country's Transport Ministry to restore the power supply at the Manila airport as soon as possible.

On January 1, the airport experienced similar problems caused by the blackout that disabled the air navigation system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, according to the Philippine newspaper Inquirer.