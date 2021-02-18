Press Release from Business Wire: Andersen Global

(@FahadShabbir)

Andersen Global extends its platform in Central Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Turkmenistan-based Altyn Kanun LLC, further strengthening the organization's presence in the region by providing additional coverage

Founded in 2008, Altyn Kanun LLC provides legal services to leading transnational corporations, financial institutions, investment funds, government agencies and large companies at the local and international levels. The full-service firm, led by Managing Partner Kerim M. Akmamedov, has capabilities in corporate, commercial, litigation, dispute resolution, labor, energy, customs and trade, banking and tax. The firm focuses on various sectors of the economy such as oil and gas, energy, chemical, mining, textile, construction, transport and logistics.

"Our clients' needs will always be at the center of everything we do," Kerim said. "Over the years, our firm has been recognized for providing clients with high-level services as well as maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the provision of services.

Collaborating with the like-minded individuals at Andersen Global further supplements our growth as we continue to expand and deepen our range of our services." "Kerim and his team have demonstrated their commitment to stewardship, which has led them to be one of the leading law firms in Turkmenistan," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said.

"They have deep knowledge and expertise of the country's legal environment. Our aligned values and client-focused approach allows for a synergistic collaboration that positions us for further expansion as we continue to add more resources in the region." Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 253 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

