PREVIEW - Pompeo Looks to Boost US-India Trade, Security Ties During Indo-Pacific Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to New Delhi will seek to enhance relations with India on a range of mutual interests including security, trade and energy.

The Secretary's visit is part of his tour through the Indo-Pacific from June 24-30 where he will also visit South Korea and Japan for the G-20 Summit. Pompeo will be in India from June 25-27.

"Secretary Pompeo will talk specifically with his [Indian] counterpart about expanding security, energy, and space cooperation, among other things," a State Department official told reporters last week.

Moreover, Pompeo will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in addition to Indian business leaders, the official noted.

Trade will be probably the key focus of Pompeo's high-level talks with Indian officials as he will discuss issues of reciprocity between the two countries, the official said.

"Our companies have concerns over market access and the lack of a level playing field is important sectors, and recent Indian government measures, such as increasing tariffs on a range of products, restricting e-commerce operations, and limiting the free flow of data are particularly problematic," the official said.

The Secretary will attempt to strengthen US-Indian trade ties by conveying the United States' concerns and promoting a fair and reciprocal approach to their trade relationship.

Regarding Energy, Pompeo may seek to get India to invest in importing US liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Earlier this month, Pompeo said during remarks at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington, DC, that the United States plans to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil to India to decrease the country's dependence on fuel from Venezuela and Iran.

The State Department announced in March after the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue that the United States and India will ramp up civil nuclear cooperation by building six US nuclear power plants in India.

The official explained that no results are expected out of this visit, however, it could be a starting point to kickstart a credible process to resolve issues on trade.

Pompeo is expected to discuss Iran and regional stability with Indian government officials, the official said.

"So I expect Iran will be on the agenda, but again, this is an area where we've succeeded in working well with India," the official said.

The official could not comment on the details of what Pompeo will discuss with Modi regarding Iran.

Moreover, the official indicated Pompeo may discuss US concerns of India's intent to acquire the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The officials said the Secretary may encourage India to look for alternatives.

Last week, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told Congress that a deployment of the S-400 system could limit India's ability to increase military interoperability with the US armed forces.