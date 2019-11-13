PREVIEW - Trump-Erdogan Talks Set to Begin With Syria Agreements, S-400s Topping Agenda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to discuss the agreements on northern Syria, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems, as well as the F-35 fighter jet program, during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Last week, following a phone conversation, the two leaders confirmed that Erdogan will visit the White House on Wednesday as the trip had been under question amid growing tensions between Ankara and Washington following the Turkish incursion in northeast Syria last month.

Turkey's purchases of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US congressional resolutions on the Armenian genocide, and sanctions against Ankara have also contributed to the escalation in tensions.

Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday he plans to discuss with Trump Washington's non-compliance with the US-Turkish agreement on Syria, signed on October 17, during his upcoming visit to the United States.

"We will hold an exhaustive discussion of the situation in Syria. We will speak about the last phase of the Operation Peace Spring. We will explain that the agreements, reached within security zone creation, are not being implemented," Erdogan said before leaving for Washington.

Erdogan also said that he plans to discuss the situation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin after completing his visit to the United States.

Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say that terrorists have left the security zone and noted a recent attack in Qamishli. The Turkish president also said that terrorists also remain in Manbij as well as Tal Abyad.

"Neither the United States nor Russia have managed to clear them within the agreed deadline," Erdogan said. "We will discuss this in Washington. Then we will have a possibility to talk with Putin."

On October 9, Turkey launched a military offensive, known as Operation Peace Spring, in northeast Syria with the stated goal to clear the border area of Kurdish fighters and establish a safe zone.

The United States strongly opposed Turkey's offensive and the Trump administration imposed economic sanctions on Ankara as the situation escalated. However, US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead a delegation to Ankara to meet with Erdogan. Both sides were able to agree on a five-day ceasefire agreement to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the border area.

Turkey later notified Trump that it was committed to a permanent ceasefire in the region, which prompted Trump to lift sanctions imposed earlier in October in response to the offensive.

Turkey agreed to the permanent ceasefire after a six hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both sides reached a deal to pull the Kurdish forces back and establish joint patrols in a safe zone close on the Turkish border in northeast Syria.

Erdogan's visit to Washington was in question after the US House overwhelmingly passed two anti-Turkish resolutions at the end of October.

Last Tuesday, the Turkish leader said that he was unsure whether he would make an official visit to the United States.

On October 29, the US house voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide.

Later the same day, the US lower house adopted a bill on sanctions against Ankara over its incursion into northern Syria and purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The bills are yet to be approved by the US Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

The US house resolutions provoked a harsh backlash from Ankara while the Turkish parliament condemned the decisions.

PURCHASE OF RUSSIA"S S-400 SYSTEMS

Erdogan promised on Thursday not to circumvent hard issues and discuss with his US counterpart Trump the recent purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems which made it problematic for Turkey to participate in the American-sponsored F-35 fifth generation fighter program.

"We will discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in the region. S-400, Patriot, F-35 - of course, they will be on the agenda. Our goal is to bring trade to $100 billion," Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Hungary as broadcast by the NTV channel.

Erdogan said in September that Turkey can purchase Patriot missile defense systems from the United States, along with Russian S-400 systems.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing Russian-made defense systems, saying the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.