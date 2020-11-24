Prime Minister of Belize Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Remain in Isolation - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Belize's Prime Minister, John Briceno, has contracted the coronavirus, the country's government announced in a statement.

"The Office of the Prime Minister hereby informs that the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceno was swabbed for COVID-19 and has tested positive," the government said in a Monday release.

According to the statement, Briceno, 60, will now self-isolate.

"Prime Minister Briceno will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, after which he will be re-tested," the government said, encouraging the public to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Belize has over 5,180 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 116, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.