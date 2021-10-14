UrduPoint.com

Prince William Tells Space Tourists: Fix Earth Instead

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Prince William tells space tourists: fix Earth instead

Britain's Prince William has launched an attack on space tourism, urging more attention on problems closer to home ahead of the COP26 climate summit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince William has launched an attack on space tourism, urging more attention on problems closer to home ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The comments by Queen Elizabeth II's grandson were airing in a BBC interview later Thursday, a day after "Star Trek" star William Shatner became a real space traveller on Blue Origin's second crewed mission.

The mission replayed the company's maiden human flight in July, which included its founder Jeff Bezos of Amazon and was seen as a breakthrough for the emerging space tourism sector.

But Prince William said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live." Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar experience of a few minutes' weightlessness and a view of the Earth's curvature from the cosmos, launched its founder Richard Branson in July, a few days before Bezos.

William was speaking ahead of the inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony on Sunday, his initiative to honour those working on environmental solutions.

Looking ahead to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on October 31, he warned world leaders against "clever speak, clever words, but not enough action".

- 'Ahead of the curve' - "It would be an absolute disaster if (son) George is sat here talking to you... in like 30 years' time, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late." William's father Prince Charles, a lifelong environmentalist, has also spoken out on the need for action from the leaders rather than words in the buildup to the UN climate summit.

"He's had a really rough ride on that, and I think you know he's been proven to being well ahead of the curve, well beyond his time in warning about some of these dangers," William said.

"But it shouldn't be that there's a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more." Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William are all due to attend events at the two-week summit.

The gathering will try to persuade major developing economies to do more to cut their carbon emissions, and get the rich world to cough up billions more to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

"I want the things that I've enjoyed -- the outdoor life, nature, the environment -- I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else's children," William said.

"If we're not careful we're robbing from our children's future through what we do now. And I think that's not fair."jwp-jit/wdb

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Company George Same Glasgow Turkish Lira July October Sunday All From Billion Prince William

Recent Stories

Descon and KBR win a strategic contract from the w ..

Descon and KBR win a strategic contract from the world's largest GTL plant

7 minutes ago
 Last Soyuz Rocket Using Kerosene to Be Launched Fr ..

Last Soyuz Rocket Using Kerosene to Be Launched From Vostochny Spaceport - Rosco ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Plans to Meet Wit ..

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Plans to Meet With Chinese Premier Li Late Next ..

9 minutes ago
 Nuland Told US, NATO Military Deployment in Centra ..

Nuland Told US, NATO Military Deployment in Central Asia Unacceptable for Russia ..

9 minutes ago
 Issue of Holding Normandy Format Top Diplomats Mee ..

Issue of Holding Normandy Format Top Diplomats Meeting Being Worked Out - Maria ..

9 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to start new series 'Gupshup with G ..

Theatre Wallay to start new series 'Gupshup with Gurus' from Oct 23

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.