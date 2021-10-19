UrduPoint.com

Production Of Russia's Sputnik V In Mexico To Begin In Second Half Of November - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Mexican state laboratory Birmex will begin bottling and packaging the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the second half of November, Mexican media reported on Monday, citing the company's director, Pedro Zenteno.

"Mexico will begin packaging the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the second half of November... this month, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation will send the bulk of the biological substance to Mexico," Zenteno was quoted as saying by the Financiero news outlet.

Birmex is expected to produce up to 4.5 million doses per month after receiving the necessary authorization from the country's drug regulator, the news said. The vaccine will be used both domestically and shipped to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

Last week, Mexico and Russia agreed on the transfer of technology for the production of Sputnik V.

