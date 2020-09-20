UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Bangkok Submit 10-Point List Of Demands To Authorities, End Rally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Protesters in Bangkok Submit 10-Point List of Demands to Authorities, End Rally

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Protesters in the Thai capital of Bangkok handed over to the local police department on Sunday a 10-point list of demands, including one for a reform of monarchy, to be passed to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand.

The two-day rally, the biggest in Thailand since 2014, began on Saturday as tens of thousands of people first gathered at the campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok and then marched to the nearby Sanam Luang square in front of the royal palace.

"We do not pursue to overthrow the monarchy, we want its reform and a return to the constitutional framework," Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, the co-leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, declared when passing the list of demands to Bangkok Police Bureau commissioner Pakapong Pongpetra.

The police official vowed to pass the list to the Privy Council to be further presented to the king.

According to Sithijirawattanakul's public readout of the demands, protesters seek resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whom they consider a successor to the 2014-2019 military government.

They also demand democratization of the country's constitution, which was drafted and adopted by the military rule in 2017.

The protest is a new spin of student-led rallies that began in Bangkok and other big Thai cities in January and were halted until mid-July due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it was not until recent months that Thai protesters openly demanded a reform of monarchy, which they believe progressively cedes being a constitutional monarchy and promotes "military dictatorships."

More than 80,000 people attended the rally and some 20,000 of them spent the night at the Sanam Luang square. The protest leaders figured they better form a small group to pass the demands to the government, for a larger rally toward the palace would inevitably lead to clashes with police, which have been deployed to guard the building.

After handing over the demands, the protest leaders returned to Sanam Luang, declaring the present rally over and setting the date for the next one on September 24.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Thailand Bangkok Lead January September Sunday 2017 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

11 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.