Pushilin Asks Putin To Consider Issue Of DPR Joining Russia Immediately After Referendum

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to consider the question of DPR joining Russia as soon as possible after the referendum, expected on September 23-27.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! I ask you to consider the question of the Donetsk People's Republic joining Russia as soon as possible after a positive result of the referendum, which we have no doubts about," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

Commenting on the ongoing conflict, the leader said that more than 9,000 people died in DPR, including 120 children.

