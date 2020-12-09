UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Asks Novak To Report On Opec+ Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

Putin Asks Novak to Report on Opec+ Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to report on the OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to report on the OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts.

"I would like to ask Alexander Valentinovich Novak to brief all of his colleagues on the work with our OPEC+ partners, since this is the most important area for us.

We are not indifferent to the [oil] prices on global markets. We have a lot depending on it, too," Putin said a t a meeting with the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Market All Government

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

12 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

39 minutes ago

Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption: ..

2 seconds ago

90% of global poor could miss COVID-19 jab next ye ..

4 seconds ago

Etihad Airways successfully transfers Formula 1 pr ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.