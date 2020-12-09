Putin Asks Novak to Report on Opec+ Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to report on the OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts.

"I would like to ask Alexander Valentinovich Novak to brief all of his colleagues on the work with our OPEC+ partners, since this is the most important area for us.

We are not indifferent to the [oil] prices on global markets. We have a lot depending on it, too," Putin said a t a meeting with the government.