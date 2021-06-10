Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international bodies will not provide any reaction to Ukraine's discriminatory bill on indigenous people, since Europe prefers not to "disoblige Kiev."

"No. I know nothing about it and it seems to me there will be no reaction," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program, when asked if he is aware of the Western nations' and international bodies' reaction to the draft law.