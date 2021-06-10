UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes West Will Not React To Ukraine's Discriminatory Bill On Indigenous Peoples

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:08 AM

Putin Believes West Will Not React to Ukraine's Discriminatory Bill on Indigenous Peoples

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international bodies will not provide any reaction to Ukraine's discriminatory bill on indigenous people, since Europe prefers not to "disoblige Kiev."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021)

"

"No. I know nothing about it and it seems to me there will be no reaction," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program, when asked if he is aware of the Western nations' and international bodies' reaction to the draft law.

