Putin, Biden Will Themselves Decide What To Discuss At Upcoming Meeting - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will themselves determine topics for negotiations, but the dialogue should be anyway based on mutual respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will themselves determine topics for negotiations, but the dialogue should be anyway based on mutual respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Preparing proposals for the agenda [of the meeting] is part of the process of studying the US initiative to hold a top-level meeting.

Ultimately, the leaders themselves will determine the topics to be discussed at the summit," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Putin has repeatedly stressed his readiness to consider and resolve any issues on the bilateral agenda, and to cooperate against global problems, regional conflicts and crises, the Russian minister continued.

"Most importantly, the dialogue should be based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual consideration of interests," Lavrov continued.

