Putin Briefs Nehammer On Work On Safety Of Navigation In Azov, Black Seas - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer about the work being done to ensure the safety of navigation in the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Friday

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer. At the request of the Federal Chancellor of Austria, the President of Russia assessed the situation in the context of the ongoing special military operation to protect Donbas and informed him about the work to ensure the safety of navigation in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," the statement says.

Putin drew the attention of Nehammer that Kiev should clear the ports as soon as possible for the free passage of blocked ships, it said.

Putin pointed Nehammer's attention to Kiev's sabotage of the negotiation process between representatives of Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian leader also reaffirmed the commitment to comply with contractual obligations for the supply of natural gas to Austria.

After the conversation, Nehammer said that Putin had assured him that Moscow was ready to actively discuss with Ukraine the issue of prisoner exchange.

