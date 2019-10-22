UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Erdogan Talks To Be Difficult, Long, Substantial - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Putin-Erdogan Talks to Be Difficult, Long, Substantial - Kremlin Spokesman

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be thorough, difficult and long, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be thorough, difficult and long, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"They will clearly take a long time. There are many topics, the conversations will be very complicated, this is obvious," Peskov said when asked about the duration of the talks.

"There will be a thorough bilateral meeting now," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

3 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

18 minutes ago

UBS Q3 profits tumble on trade disputes, low rates ..

18 minutes ago

Godfather' director Coppola backs Scorsese in row ..

4 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj walks down the aisle in a surprise wed ..

4 minutes ago

Installation of fire extinguishers at commercial b ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.