Putin-Erdogan Talks to Be Difficult, Long, Substantial - Kremlin Spokesman

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be thorough, difficult and long, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"They will clearly take a long time. There are many topics, the conversations will be very complicated, this is obvious," Peskov said when asked about the duration of the talks.

"There will be a thorough bilateral meeting now," he said.