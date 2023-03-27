UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Gratitude To Rosgvardiya Members On National Guard Day

Published March 27, 2023

Putin Expresses Gratitude to Rosgvardiya Members on National Guard Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Rosgvardiya members for their service, on the occasion of Russian National Guard Day, marked on March 27, the Kremlin informs.

"Among Rosgvardiya's key tasks are countering terrorism, extremism and organised crime, guarding significant strategic facilities, maintaining law and order during mass events, and monitoring arms trade," Putin said in a statement on Monday, adding that his "special thanks and gratitude go to the retired personnel of Interior Ministry troops, special police units, combined rapid response squads and other services that form the mainstay of the modern Rosgvardiya.

The Russian president said that Rosgvardiya members are helping defend Russia as part of the special military operation in Ukraine and are protecting the security of Russian society.

"I would like to thank you for precisely this effective and conscientious work, for your loyalty to your duty and oath of allegiance, for your commitment to heroic traditions laid by many generations of your predecessors, starting with Interior Guard battalions established in Russia over 200 years ago," Putin said in his address.

