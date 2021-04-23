Putin, Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Issue of Russian Military Base in Belarus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the issue of a Russian military base in Belarus during their meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the issue of a Russian military base in Belarus during their meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No," Peskov said when asked if presidents discussed such an issue.

The spokesman added that Putin and Lukashenko also did not talk about Russia-Belarus "merger."

According to Peskov, the Russian and Belarusian leaders had a normal working meeting that did not aim to reach breakthrough agreements between the two nations.

"The negotiations were quite lengthy, a working 'discussion' of issues, mainly related to economic interaction. They also talked about cooperation in high-tech areas and energy and other areas ... There was no goal of reaching a breakthrough agreement. A normal workflow which is essential to the day-to-day functioning of our allied relations," Peskov said.