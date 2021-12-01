Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may discuss Ankara's proposal to mediate between Moscow and Kiev during a phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"This approach was voiced in the recent statement by President Erdogan that he is ready to become a mediator between Moscow (and Kiev). The Kremlin, represented by Dmitry Peskov, has already reacted to this statement, said that we are not a party to the conflict ... A phone conversation between our leaders is planned, I think these issues will also be discussed," Lavrov told lawmakers.