Putin-Modi Meeting To Be Followed By Large-Scale Joint Statement - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, an extensive joint statement will be made, Nikolay Kudashev, Russian ambassador to India, said on Saturday.

"This is a big political event, especially needed now, when the demand for development of the bilateral relations and forming cooperation in Eurasia is growing. We can reckon with certainty on a large-scale joint political statement after the summit. The work on it is in progress, and it will be a document of a paramount importance, covering practically all aspects of the bilateral ties of our international cooperation, from the UN agenda, reforms to this organization, to regional crises resolution and moving further in the bilateral dimension," Kudashev said.

The ambassador noted that the statement will also focus on traditional values, such as "respect for the central role of the UN, commitment to multipolarity, conservation of strategic stability, joint contribution to the fight against new challenges and threats, interest in further interaction and consolidation on such platforms as BRICS, the SCO, RIC, G20, and, of course, a significant bilateral agenda."

In addition to the statement, agreements in "interconnection and transport, science and space, military and technical cooperation, culture, education" are also expected, according to Kudashev.

"As for such traditionally sensitive field of our cooperation as military and technical ties, here the onward movement is also expected," the official added.

