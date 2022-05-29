Putin Plans to Talk With Erdogan on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president announced his plans to talk with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

"Yes, it (the conversation with Erdogan) is planned," Peskov said.