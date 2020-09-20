Putin Praises Russian Defense Ministry for Effective Work to Set Up Medical Centers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Sunday specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry for prompt construction of 16 medical centers across the country.

"They are military, they do not have time to waste talking regarding these documents. But they do everything efficiently.

And assessments are also properly held," Putin told in an interview with Rossiya 1 broadcaster, when asked how the Russian military managed to set up medical centers in such a short time.

The president noted that some medical centers were built in less than two months, adding that all of them were modern and fully equipped.

Putin added that Russia had recreated "this military construction industry," stating that the speed of work was "a signature style of Defense Ministry specialists."