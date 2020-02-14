Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Idlib Tensions, Coronavirus - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed new tensions in Syria's Idlib and the possible influence of the novel coronavirus on the global economy at their urgent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed new tensions in Syria's Idlib and the possible influence of the novel coronavirus on the global economy at their urgent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

"Russia's domestic socioeconomic agenda was discussed. Apart from that, they exchanged opinions exhaustively on the tense situation around Idlib, caused by terror groups' activity. They also discussed the coronavirus in the context of its potential influence on the global economy trends," Peskov said.