Putin, Saudi Leadership Exchange Views on Energy Market - Peskov

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) An thorough discussion of regional issues and the situation on the global energy market took place during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on regional issues, on the current situation in the energy market, or on oil prices, to put it simply," Peskov told reporters in Riyadh.