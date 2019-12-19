Putin Says Chechen Leader Kadyrov Deserves Hero of Labor Award for Restoring Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, deserves the Hero of Labor award for restoring the region, but will wait, as he "is still young

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, deserves the Hero of Labor award for restoring the region, but will wait, as he "is still young."

"Look what Grozny [Chechen capital] has become.

Then look at photos of several years ago, Minutka Square looks like Stalingrad after the Battle of Stalingrad. And look at it now. In principle, Kadyrov deserves to be awarded the Hero of Labour, but he is still young, he will wait. But the situation there has changed dramatically," Putin said during his annual press conference.

Putin also paid tribute to the late Chechen leader's father, Akhmad Kadyrov, who was killed in a terrorist attack in 2004.