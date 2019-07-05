UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Discussed Protection Of Christians In Middle East With Pope Francis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

Putin Says Discussed Protection of Christians in Middle East With Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a joint press conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he had discussed the protection of the Christian population of the Middle East and humanitarian assistance in Syria during his talks with Pope Francis earlier in the day

"In the first half of the day, a meeting with Pope Francis took place, during which we discussed issues pertaining to the development of Russia-Vatican relations. We touched upon the topic of protecting the Christian population of the Middle East and humanitarian assistance in Syria. It is important that Russia and Vatican have coinciding positions over protecting the traditional values, promoting inter-religious and inter-civilizational dialogues," Putin said.

