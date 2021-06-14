UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says If Lukashenko Indeed Forced Ryanair Plane To Land, He Was Inspired By US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Putin Says If Lukashenko Indeed Forced Ryanair Plane to Land, He Was Inspired by US

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that it was the Ryanair pilot's decision to land the plane in Belarus, and even if he was forced to do so by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, it was only because the latter was inspired by the US' 2013 grounding of the Bolivian president's plane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that it was the Ryanair pilot's decision to land the plane in Belarus, and even if he was forced to do so by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, it was only because the latter was inspired by the US' 2013 grounding of the Bolivian president's plane.

"The pilot made a decision to land in Minsk. That is all. Why should I not believe him? Ask the pilot. It's the simplest thing. Ask the chief pilot. Ask the commander of the aircraft. Did you ask him if was he forced to land? Because I have not heard or seen an interview with the commander of the aircraft that landed in Minsk.

Why not ask him? ... Everybody accuses Lukashenko, but the pilot hasn't been asked," Putin said.

He then recalled a similar situation when the US administration forced the Bolivian president's plane to land in Vienna.

"Air Force One, a presidential plane, was forced to land. The President was taken out of the aircraft. They searched the plane. And you don't even recall that. Do you think it was normal, that was good, but what Lukashenko did was bad? Look, let us speak the same language and let us use the same concepts. If, well, Lukashenko is a gangster, how about the situation with the Bolivian President? ... Nobody is recalling that," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Belarus All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

16 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines extends military deal with US: foreign ..

49 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 25 in central China gas explos ..

50 seconds ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 5 bln for environment, cl ..

52 seconds ago

US Sacrificed Russia Ties to Domestic Political Co ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.