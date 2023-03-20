UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Sent Almost 12Mln Tonnes Of Grain To Africa Despite All Restrictions

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Putin Says Russia Sent Almost 12Mln Tonnes of Grain to Africa Despite All Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia has sent almost 12 million tonnes of grain to African countries despite all restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"From August 1, 2022, to September 20 of this year, 827 ships left Ukraine. Of these, only 3 million tonnes of grain were sent to Africa and 1.3 million to the poorest countries in Africa ...

I draw your attention to the fact that during the same time, despite all the restrictions and restrictions on the export of Russian grain, almost 12 million tons were sent from Russia to Africa," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world."

If Russia decides not to renew this deal after the recent 60-day extension, then it is ready to deliver all the volume that was sent in the previous time to countries in Africa in particular need free of charge, the president added.

