Putin Tells Scholz That Kiev Completely Discards Negotiations Due to Support for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone conversation that Ukraine's political and financial support leads to the fact that Kiev completely rejects the idea of negotiations, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"All this, as well as comprehensive political and financial support for Ukraine, leads to the fact that Kiev completely rejects the idea of any negotiations. In addition, it encourages radical Ukrainian nationalists to commit more and more bloody crimes against civilians," the statement said.