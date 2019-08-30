Putin to Meet With Malaysia Prime Minister, China State Council Official at EEF - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on the sidelines of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, as well as with the vice premier of the Chinese State Council, Hu Chunhua, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday

"A separate meeting will be held with the Malaysian prime minister. This will be quite an important meeting, as the Malaysian delegation participates in the EEF for the first time ever this year," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin would also hold talks with Abe.

Ushakov praised Malaysia's economic potential, adding that the visit of the Malaysian delegation would boost bilateral cooperation, including in the Far East. According to Ushakov, Russian-Malaysian trade amounts to $2.7 billion.

"Before the plenary session, our president will meet with the head of the Chinese delegation, vice premier of the State Council, Hu Chunhua," Ushakov added.

The EEF will take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.