Putin To Meet Xi In Beijing Seeking Greater Support For War Effort
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week, both countries announced Tuesday, meeting his "dear friend" Xi Jinping as he seeks to win greater support from Beijing for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.
It will be Putin's first trip abroad since his March re-election and his second in just over six months to China, a crucial economic lifeline for Russia after the West hit it with unprecedented sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine.
Beijing has rebuffed Western criticism of its ties with Moscow, hailing their "no limits" partnership as it enjoys cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.
But as that economic partnership comes under close scrutiny in the West, Chinese banks fearing US sanctions that might cut them off from the global financial system have begun turning the screws on Russian businesses.
"The Russians want China to do more to support it, which China is reluctant to do because it doesn't want to jeopardise its relationship with the West," Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told AFP.
Putin will be in Beijing from Thursday to Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.
"President Xi Jinping will exchange views with President Putin on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of common interest," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.
The Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss their "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" as well as "define key areas of development of Russian-Chinese cooperation and exchange views on international and regional issues".
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From World
-
Timeline: five years of Xi-Putin friendship4 minutes ago
-
New Tanaqol App launched for easy booking of electric vehicles at Grand Mosque4 minutes ago
-
US military aid 'on its way', Blinken tells Ukraine14 minutes ago
-
Foxconn reports sharp rise in first-quarter net profit14 minutes ago
-
Russia says freight train derails due to sabotage24 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan pledges support for Iqra Fund's role in educating children in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into Rome last 1624 minutes ago
-
Support staff working tirelessly to ensure seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims24 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate44 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid44 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to move second44 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid54 minutes ago