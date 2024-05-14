Putin to meet Xi in Beijing seeking greater support for war effort

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week, both countries announced Tuesday, meeting his "dear friend" Xi Jinping as he seeks to win greater support from Beijing for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.

It will be Putin's first trip abroad since his March re-election and his second in just over six months to China, a crucial economic lifeline for Russia after the West hit it with unprecedented sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine.

Beijing has rebuffed Western criticism of its ties with Moscow, hailing their "no limits" partnership as it enjoys cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

But as that economic partnership comes under close scrutiny in the West, Chinese banks fearing US sanctions that might cut them off from the global financial system have begun turning the screws on Russian businesses.

"The Russians want China to do more to support it, which China is reluctant to do because it doesn't want to jeopardise its relationship with the West," Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told AFP.

Putin will be in Beijing from Thursday to Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

"President Xi Jinping will exchange views with President Putin on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of common interest," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

The Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss their "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" as well as "define key areas of development of Russian-Chinese cooperation and exchange views on international and regional issues".