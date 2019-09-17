Putin to Speak at Keren Hayesod International Conference on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the international conference by the pro-Israeli Keren Hayesod fundraising organization in Moscow, on Tuesday.

This will be the Keren Hayesod's first conference in the Russian capital.

According to the president's aide, Yury Ushakov, Putin will deliver a speech to attendees and then will have a short meeting with Keren Hayesod's leadership.

Keren Hayesod was founded in 1920 to finance various Zionist causes, first and foremost repatriation of Jews to Israel. It has branches in 45 countries and actively promotes interests of Israel and the Jewish diaspora throughout the world.