UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Speak At Keren Hayesod International Conference On Tuesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Speak at Keren Hayesod International Conference on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the international conference by the pro-Israeli Keren Hayesod fundraising organization in Moscow, on Tuesday.

This will be the Keren Hayesod's first conference in the Russian capital.

According to the president's aide, Yury Ushakov, Putin will deliver a speech to attendees and then will have a short meeting with Keren Hayesod's leadership.

Keren Hayesod was founded in 1920 to finance various Zionist causes, first and foremost repatriation of Jews to Israel. It has branches in 45 countries and actively promotes interests of Israel and the Jewish diaspora throughout the world.

Related Topics

World Israel Moscow Russia Keren Vladimir Putin Jew

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

9 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

10 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

10 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.