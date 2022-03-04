Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release, Evacuation of Foreigners - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to press Ukraine for quick release and safe evacuation of foreigners, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to press Ukraine for quick release and safe evacuation of foreigners, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian president urged Olaf Scholz to influence the Kiev authorities to ensure a speedy release and safe evacuation of foreigners," the Kremlin said in a statement.