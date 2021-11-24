Putin, Vucic to Discus Relations, Situation in Balkans During Sochi Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the Balkans, including Kosovo, during their meeting on Thursday in Sochi, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"On November 25, Sochi will host negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. It is planned to discuss topical issues of the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as exchange views on the situation in the Balkans, including the prospects for a Kosovo settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement.