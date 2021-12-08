Putin Will Surely Send Congratulatory Message to New German Chancellor Scholz - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Scholz from the Social Democratic party as the country's new chancellor.

"I am not sure about a telephone conversation but, surely, the president will send a congratulatory message," Peskov told reporters.

There have been no contacts with the new chancellor and his team yet, he added.