Putin Will Surely Send Congratulatory Message To New German Chancellor Scholz - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Scholz from the Social Democratic party as the country's new chancellor.

"I am not sure about a telephone conversation but, surely, the president will send a congratulatory message," Peskov told reporters.

There have been no contacts with the new chancellor and his team yet, he added.

