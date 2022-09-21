DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Qatar signed a $300 million deal with Iran on buying the most expensive spice in the world, saffron, the Qatari media reported on Tuesday.

Saffron is widely used in the East for traditional sweets and meat dishes.

The first shipment of saffron will come from Iran to Qatar on October 1.

Iran is the world's top manufacturer of saffron, which is called "red gold" for its useful properties and expensiveness due to a specific cultivation and production of this spice.