Raab, Corbyn, Johnson Retain Seats in House of Commons - Election Results

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, head of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, former Prime Minister Theresa May retained their seats in the House of Commons, while head of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson failed to do that, the results of the voting showed on Friday.

Raab will further represent the Esher and Walton constituency, Johnson Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Corbyn Islington North, while May Maidenhead. Swinson failed to be re-elected in the East Dunbartonshire constituency, being defeated by a representative of the Scottish National Party.