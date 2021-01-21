(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 15 times in the past 24 hours.

"Fifteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 14 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (9 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (3) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said Russian military police units continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province.