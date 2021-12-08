MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Five attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo and one in Hama," he said.