Record 76 Million IDPs Worldwide, Says Monitor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Conflict in Sudan and Gaza pushed the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) worldwide to a record 75.9 million at the end of 2023, an NGO monitor said Tuesday.
The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre said the figure was a new end-of-year high by its count, with the number of people displaced within their own borders having increased by more than 50 percent in the last five years.
The figure was up from 71.1 million at the end of 2022.
While refugees are those who have fled abroad, internal displacement refers to the forced movement of people within the country they live in.
In its annual Global Report on Internal Displacement, the IDMC said that 68.3 million people worldwide were displaced by conflict and violence, and 7.7 million by disasters.
Over the past five years, the number of IDPs resulting from conflict has increased by 22.6 million, with the two biggest increases in 2022 and 2023.
At 9.1 million, Sudan has the highest number of IDPs recorded for a single country since records began in 2008, the monitor said. Almost half of all IDPs live in sub-Saharan Africa.
"Over the past two years, we've seen alarming new levels of people having to flee their homes due to conflict and violence, even in regions where the trend had been improving," said IDMC director Alexandra Bilak.
"Conflict, and the devastation it leaves behind, is keeping millions from re-building their lives, often for years on end."
- 'Damning verdict' -
The monitor also keeps track of the number of internal displacements: each new forced movement of a person within their borders.
People can be displaced several times over.
Last year there were 46.9 million forced movements of people -- 20.5 million internal displacements by conflict and violence, and 26.4 million by disasters.
Fighting in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Palestinian territories accounted for nearly two-thirds of new movements of people due to conflict in 2023.
In the Gaza Strip, 1.7 million Palestinians were internally displaced by the end of 2023, with 3.4 million new movements. The bloodiest-ever Gaza war broke out in October last year.
Throughout 2023, there were six million forced movements of people caused by the violence in Sudan -- more than in the previous 14 years combined.
It is the second-highest number of forced movements within a year after Ukraine's 16.9 million in 2022.
Of the 26.4 million forced movements due to disasters, a third were in China and Turkey as a result of severe weather events and high-magnitude earthquakes.
The IDMC was created by the Norwegian Refugee Council in 1998.
"We have never, ever recorded so many people forced away from their homes and communities. It is a damning verdict on the failures of conflict prevention and peace-making," said NRC chief Jan Egeland.
"The lack of protection and assistance that millions endure cannot be allowed to continue."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
More Stories From World
-
Duran double salvages draw for Aston Villa against Liverpool5 minutes ago
-
No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship55 minutes ago
-
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear1 hour ago
-
Brazil's flooded south paralyzed as rivers swell, again1 hour ago
-
Twelve dead, 60 injured in India billboard collapse1 hour ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing1 hour ago
-
Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into Rome last 161 hour ago
-
'Do it': Former fixer Cohen testifies he lied for Trump7 hours ago
-
Polls show Trump leading Biden in 5 of 6 key 'battleground' states7 hours ago
-
France announces 'record' foreign investments worth 15 bn euros7 hours ago
-
Georgia PM says copycat Russian law to be passed amid protests7 hours ago
-
Former fixer Cohen testifies Trump told him to pay hush money7 hours ago