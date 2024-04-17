Record-breaking Rainfall Drops In UAE
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) observed unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years since climate records started in 1949.
The country's National Center of Meteorology confirmed this extraordinary rainfall over the past 24 hours as one of the most significant in the UAE's climatic history.
According to the meteorology center, the most substantial rainfall recorded was in the Khatm Al Shiklah area in Al Ain, which received up to 254.8 mm in less than 24 hours.
This significant weather event, it says, has contributed to an increase in the UAE's annual average rainfall and helped bolster the country's groundwater reserves.
Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, announced that it would divert arriving flights on Tuesday evening until the weather conditions improve, though departures remain operational.
According to data from Flightradar24, arrivals at the airport have experienced an average delay of 80 minutes recently, while departures have faced a delay of 106 minutes.
