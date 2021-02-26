UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional US Commission Bans High-Volume Fracking In Delaware River Basin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

Regional US Commission Bans High-Volume Fracking in Delaware River Basin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) A new rule will prohibit high pressure hydraulic fracturing , or fracking, for oil and gas in shale deposits beneath a watershed bordering four US states, the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) announced.

Commissioners representing the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware voted to approve the ban while the commissioner representing the Federal government abstained.

"High-volume hydraulic fracturing and related activities pose significant, immediate and long-term risks to the development, conservation, utilization, management, and preservation of the water resources of the Delaware River Basin and to Special Protection Waters of the Basin, considered by the Commission to have exceptionally high scenic, recreational, ecological, and/or water supply values," the commission said in its ruling on Thursday.

The commission also said it may draft rules to ban the import and export of water and other fluids used in fracking, a process that injects water and chemicals into oil and gas wells at high pressure to break up rock formations blocking access to wells.

The expansion of fracking throughout much of the nation has helped the United States become a net exporter of both oil and natural gas.

While industry officials claim the process is safe if done correctly, the commission said that scientific literature, studies and reports during the past decade have demonstrated that "high volume hydraulic fracturing and related activities have adversely impacted surface water and groundwater resources, including sources of drinking water, and have harmed aquatic life in some regions."

The commission said new regulations for exports and imports of water and wastewater used to frack will be drafted in the future, if needed.

Related Topics

Exports Import Water Oil New York United States May Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

3 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

3 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

4 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

4 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.