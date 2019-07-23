UrduPoint.com
Relief Response To Deadly South Asia Floods Estimated At $20Mln - Charity

Relief Response to Deadly South Asia Floods Estimated at $20Mln - Charity

Short- and mid-term relief response to devastating floods in South Asia requires $20 million in funds, a London-based charity against poverty said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Short- and mid-term relief response to devastating floods in South Asia requires $20 million in funds, a London-based charity against poverty said Tuesday.

"Early estimates put the cost of supporting people hit in the short and mid-term at USD 20 million, but the total damage is likely to be much more," Oxfam said in a press release.

Severe floods and landslides have already killed 230 people and left more than 12 million homeless in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Oxfam has taken action to supply over 360,000 people with food, drinking water, hygiene kits and emergency shelter but more aid must reach those at risk faster to save lives.

Many villages remain cut off from essential aid after floods and earth slips washed away roads. Many areas have no public transport and power and telecommunications are down, Oxfam said.

