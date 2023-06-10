Republicans Must Respond to Trump Indictment By Prosecuting Hunter, Joe Biden - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Congressional Republicans need to respond to a new indictment against former President Donald Trump by prosecuting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over an alleged bribery scheme involving a foreign entity, Congressman Andy Biggs' office told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Federal court unsealed a new indictment against Trump showing he faces 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, 31 of which relate to the willful retention of national defense information.

"The Department of Justice is rogue and weaponized. The Republican Party has to step up and counter their efforts," Biggs' office said in a statement. "The Republican Party has to prosecute people like Hunter and Joe Biden as the party now has a mountain of evidence."

Several of Trump's charges carry sentences of 20 years in prison, according to the indictment.

Trump, who denies the allegations, is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.