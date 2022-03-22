UrduPoint.com

Request To Resume On Wednesday UNGA Emergency Special Session On Ukraine Granted

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States, France, Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Canada, Germany and a number of other countries requested the resumption on Wednesday of the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine, and their request has been granted.

"Pursuant to operative paragraph 16 of General Assembly resolution ES-11/1, adopted at its eleventh emergency special session on 2 March 2022, we request the resumption of the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly to consider humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, or soon thereafter," according to a letter to the UN General Assembly President, read by Sputnik.

After that, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid circulated his letter, in which he said the session will be held on March 23 at 10 a.

m. (2 p.m. GMT).

"I have the further honor to inform you that the seventh plenary meeting of the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, in the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York," according to Shahid's letter.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

