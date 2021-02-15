Over 1,000 restaurateurs in Italy's Genoa have taken to the streets and blocked roads in the center of the city following new anti-Covid restrictions that forced them to close on St. Valentine's day, a Sputnik correspondent reported

On Sunday, Liguria, together with Toscana, a province of Trento, and Abruzzo became an "orange zone" again, which means that bars and restaurants can only provide take-away services until 6 p.m., and all non-essential shops are closed on the weekend. The announcement was not made until Friday evening, when many restaurants had already taken a full booking for St.

Valentine's day.

The rest of the country is still a "yellow zone," which allows dining inside restaurants.

On Monday, over 1,000 restaurateurs took to the streets of Genoa and blocked roads in the center of the city, whistling and carrying broadsheets saying "we have the right to work" and "we can no longer go on like this," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Sunday, some places were kept open tothe public despite the ban in a move of civil disobedience.