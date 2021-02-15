UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurateurs Protest In Genoa, Block Roads After Ban On Services On St. Valentine's Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:22 PM

Restaurateurs Protest in Genoa, Block Roads After Ban on Services on St. Valentine's Day

Over 1,000 restaurateurs in Italy's Genoa have taken to the streets and blocked roads in the center of the city following new anti-Covid restrictions that forced them to close on St. Valentine's day, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Over 1,000 restaurateurs in Italy's Genoa have taken to the streets and blocked roads in the center of the city following new anti-Covid restrictions that forced them to close on St. Valentine's day, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Sunday, Liguria, together with Toscana, a province of Trento, and Abruzzo became an "orange zone" again, which means that bars and restaurants can only provide take-away services until 6 p.m., and all non-essential shops are closed on the weekend. The announcement was not made until Friday evening, when many restaurants had already taken a full booking for St.

Valentine's day.

The rest of the country is still a "yellow zone," which allows dining inside restaurants.

On Monday, over 1,000 restaurateurs took to the streets of Genoa and blocked roads in the center of the city, whistling and carrying broadsheets saying "we have the right to work" and "we can no longer go on like this," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Sunday, some places were kept open tothe public despite the ban in a move of civil disobedience.

Related Topics

Orange Trento Genoa Italy Sunday All P

Recent Stories

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

25 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

25 minutes ago

Tabreed reports 16.5% increase in 2020 net income ..

40 minutes ago

Nawaz's passport to be canceled on Feb16: Sh Rashi ..

2 minutes ago

Schwarz slaloms past Pinturault for world combined ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of Radisson Blue Hotel calls on Ambassa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.